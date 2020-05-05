When the military was brought in to battle the novel coronavirus in New York, one of the Baton Rouge area’s own mobilized with the crew that built a field hospital and began the around-the-clock assault on the virus.
Lt. Col. James Ryals, a native of Jackson and East Feliciana Parish, is on the front line of New York City's fight.
Ryals, a certified critical care nurse, mobilized with the 586th Field Hospital out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on March 26 and arrived in New York the next day. He is serving at an Army field hospital on the grounds of the Javits Convention Center in New York. Several city, state and federal agencies — including military engineers and Javits Center carpenters — built the initial 1,000-bed hospital from scratch inside of a week.
A second unit later added 2,000 additional beds, but the need and load changed in recent weeks. “It's set up in two phases: Phase One has 504 beds for intermediate care ward patients and Phase Two has 48 ICU beds set up for vented patients,” Ryals said, referring to patients on ventilators. “All patients in this building have COVID-19.”
Ventilators are the medical devices that help severely ill patients breathe. The World Health Organization reports estimate that 1 in 6 COVID-19 patients becomes seriously ill and has difficulty breathing. The lungs are the critical battleground with COVID-19 infections, which can cripple breathing functions, can rob internal organs of oxygen and can lead to death.
Ryals said he and the other nurses have been working 12-hour shifts and the doctors at the hospital work eight-hour shifts. A scheduler arranges days off for time to unwind and relax.
The high patient loads and death tolls approaching 20,000 in the state have not sowed chaos in the operation of the field hospital, according to a news release. “We've had military order since arriving here on the 27th of March,” Ryals said. “The uncertainty that was created or shared was due to the different branches trying to organize and distribute a command and control. The multidisciplinary teams were all used to leading in their respective branch.”
Ryals works with teams of doctors and nurses who are also soldiers. Members of the military quickly organized an honor ceremony in mid-April for a veteran who died after battling COVID-19 at the field hospital. Because of the high number of COVID-19 deaths, the funeral home was unable to send staff to the field hospital to pick up the veteran’s remains.
Senior staffers and chaplains determined the protocols to follow and worked with a local American Legion Post to get 15 casket flags. With only a five-minute warning before a hearse arrived to collect the remains, members of the New York Army National Guard and the field hospital staffers were able to provide military honors as the veteran’s remains left the hospital.
Ryals is a U.S. Navy veteran of Operation Desert Storm. When he came home from the war, he earned an associate degree in nursing in 1994 from Southwest Community College in Mississippi. In 2000, he switched to the U.S. Army. Ryals joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and received his nursing bachelor's and master's degrees from Loyola University New Orleans. During his time back in Louisiana, he worked at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
Friends and family members back home recall Ryals’ standout personality from childhood. Stacey Foretich, a St. Francisville photographer, attended Jackson Elementary and Jackson High with Ryals. “I’ve seen Jimmy a few times at reunions and here and there since we graduated from high school, but he’s always been kind, strong, and deeply committed,” she said. “I know he joined the military and has been very successful.”
St. Francisville native Beulah Fornea is the best friend of Ryals’ sister Christi Johnson and has been a longtime family friend. “I’ve known Jimmy since high school and have always had tremendous respect for him as a dad and a soldier,” she said. “He is one of the funniest people I know, and I could not be prouder of the work he is doing right now.”
Commitment to nursing and the military are family traits. Christi Johnson’s son Christopher Johnson is veteran nurse-soldier, and Ryals is married to nurse, Chris, who spent 32 years in the Army and now works as an operating room registered nurse.
The lieutenant colonel’s youngest son, Mason, is spending a COVID-19-suspended semester in Georgia waiting for a return to normalcy and tempering thoughts of concern for his father. “I'd be lying to say I wasn't worried for him,” he said. “It's a confusing time — just like it may be for everyone right now — but he won't let me be scared for him.”
The younger Ryals respects the commitment to service that has taken his father away once again. “I've always told him that he's America's No. 1 solider and that's why they chose him for this job,” he said. “He's been an idol for me since I was a kid, and that hasn't changed. I couldn't have asked for a better dad, and I couldn't be prouder of him in everything he's done, whether it's been with coronavirus or otherwise.”