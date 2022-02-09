A price increase for dumping garbage in East Baton Rouge Parish’s North Landfill will cost East Feliciana Parish more than $47,000 per year.
After balking at the increase last month, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury agreed Feb. 7 to accept Waste Pro of Louisiana’s price increase of 43 cents per household per month for garbage collection and disposal.
A Waste Pro representative told jurors the hike covers only the $5 per ton “tipping fee” increase that the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved in November. The landfill now charges garbage collection firms $40 per ton for waste generated outside the parish.
East Feliciana Parish’s garbage collection program is funded by a sales tax without additional charges to residents.
Waste Pro said the 43-cent monthly increase per customer was calculated by multiplying the total tonnage collected in a year by the $5 increase and dividing that by 12 months and the number of households the company serves.
The company representative said Waste Pro serves 9,250 customers in the parish, and jury Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said he had calculated the tipping fee hike will cost the parish an additional $47,730 per year.
The increase raises the monthly rate per household from $12.88 to $13.31, but the jury’s contract with the company calls for another 32-cent per household monthly increase in the second year of Waste Pro’s service, which starts April 1.
On another matter, Gary Beard, executive director of the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation Commission, outlined the commission’s plans to monitor and conserve groundwater use in the six-parish area that draws drinking water from the Southern Hills Aquifer.
East Feliciana Parish is within the commission’s service area.
Beard, an engineer and former state representative, said the commission’s goal is “to sustain and protect that aquifer.”
“It’s a gift” for people living in the Baton Rouge area because it provides drinking water that does not need filtration or treatment, unlike other drinking water supplies in south Louisiana.
However, increased use of the water is responsible for the encroachment of salt water south of the Baton Rouge fault line.
The Legislature appropriated $1.3 million last year for the commission to use in determining the steps that should be taken to protect from the aquifer’s overuse.
Some 403 wells draw water from the aquifer, and one goal is to place flow-meters on each to determine exactly how much water is being pumped out, Beard said.