Back to school is hard work
School started last week and social media has been working hard. A popular feature has been parents posting photos of their children all dressed for the first day and then another photo after the child arrives home.
Live music this weekend
The Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam, originally set for March 27, will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in St. Francisville. The event is free and for all ages and features many genres of music. Two stages will be playing. Food vendors will be on site. Bring chairs or blankets and coolers are allowed. Also bring your instrument to join one of many jam sessions. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057498307022 to fins the band schedule.
Solitude Healthy Communities forum
A Healthy Communities forum is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Galilee Baptist Church, 7022 CR-563, St. Francisville. It is a chance to learn from the community and area leaders about the needs and concerns related to health. Call (225) 635-3614 or email Layne Langley at lalangely@agcenter.ls.edu to let her know you are coming. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Break Up With Salt
LSU Ag Center Nutrition Agent Layne Langley will offer Break Up with Salt on Mondays Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4. Two time options are available 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The class will meet at LSU AGCenter West Feliciana Parish, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Deadline to register is Sept. 3 at https://forms.office.com/r/9RhsJPwqiY/. For information, call (225) 635-3614.
Water rates in Slaughter
The town of Slaughter announced water rates will increase with the August bills. The notice said a recent audit shows current rates do not produce required revenue.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closes again
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed once again due to the resurgence of coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
However, transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age. Transportation is being provided for anyone of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
People are asked to visit https://dra.gov/speedtest when in an area and fill out the form with their address and run the internet speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. If your home or business is unable to access the internet, be sure to enter that information also.
Clicking the results button on the webpage will show a map with results of other people's tests.
Schedules and policies changing quickly
With the recent COVID-19 surge, many organizations have adjusted policies about mask wearing and how available they are to the public. Some activities are being canceled. Carry a mask with you to accommodate these changes and call ahead to make sure events are still being held.
Help the pets
The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society shelter needs additional volunteers. If you are available to help the shelter visit https://form.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/volunteer.
Activities to remember
Hands-free CPR classes: At West Feliciana Hospital the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The next classes are Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Free Live Music in Parker Park: Sept. 23, Ernest Scott and Funk Children; and Oct. 28, Florida Street Blowhards