Music school set for adults
Songbird Music School — Adult Weekends are July 8-9 and July 10-11. The Arts for All event will be held at BirdMan Coffee and 3V Tourist Court from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It includes breakfast and lunch and a finale show.
The July 8-9 class costs $200 and will be Songwriting with Eric Schmitt and Heather Feierabend. Attendees can try to write or get feedback on songs already written.
July 10-11 section is a choice of class, each costing $225. Voice with Heather Feierabend, Ukulele with Kat Carlson, Cabin Orchestra with David Hinson (beginning guitar, bass and more), and Jam Camp with Adrian Percy, Doc Chaney, Susan Aysen and Michael Holmes (for those who play on their own but aren’t comfortable in a jam session).
Attend all four days for $350. Scholarships may be available. Contact Lynn Wood at birdmancofeeshop@gmail.com for event and scholarship information. Register and pay fees at bontempstix.com.
Show off your pet
As part of the Tales and Tails summer reading program, East Feliciana residents are invited to bring a photo of their pet to the Jackson Branch of the Audubon Regional Library.
Ag producers, know your deadlines
Lots of deadlines have been announced for agriculture producers. Among them are:
- Those who have not yet completed crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency office before the applicable deadline, which is July 15 for spring seeded crops.
- July 23, for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program General signup 56.
- July 12 to Aug. 20 the USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications for CRP Grasslands
- Changes have been made to the Conservation Reserve Program. Members can now enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. Interested producers with contracts expiring Sept. 30 should sign up by Aug. 6.
Contact the local USDA Farm Service Agency office for information and help.
Must Luv Dogs adoption event
Must Luv Dogs Rescue will hold its Dog Days of Summer adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 under the oaks at the Zachary Farmers Market.
Alcohol vendor class planned
The East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council will hold a free Vendor Compliance Class on July 14 at 11504 Liberty Highway, Clinton. Any person or business who sells alcohol or tobacco products is required by state law to attend a responsible vendor/server training class. The class is taught be state certified agents. Call (225) 663-0696 for information.
Market and car show set in Clinton
Clinton Market Day is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Courthouse Square in downtown Clinton. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Cruising to Clinton Car and Truck Meet will be held.
Vacation Bible schools are here
Jackson United Methodist Church will have vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 12-16, for ages 4-12. For more information call: (225) 634-7221.
First Baptist Jackson will have vacation Bible school from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26-30. Ages 4 to outgoing 12th graders are welcome. For information, call (225) 634-7148.
Others who have summer programs you want to promote are encouraged to send the announcements to extra@theadvocate.com.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.