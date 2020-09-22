The Jackson Volunteer Fire Department purchased a 1989 Mack Grumman Pumper from the West Yadkin Volunteer Fire Department in Hamptonville, North Carolina.
The pumper will be used as a reserve pumper to help maintain the current Class 4 rating in town, which affects insurance premiums, a news release said.
The pumper is a backup in the event one of the other pumper is out of service for pump testing, hose testing or maintenance. A reserve pumper is one of the requirements for the insurance ratings.
The pumper will be equipped with all the equipment necessary for a regular pumper through the guidelines set by Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.
The Jackson Volunteer Fire Department is also in the process of converting the existing brush fire truck into a reserve service truck for PIAL. It also will be equipped with all the equipment necessary for a service truck through the PIAL guidelines.
The addition of these two units will ensure that the Jackson Volunteer Fire Department will maintain Class 4 rating in town, the release said.
If anyone is interested in joining the Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, call (225) 634-2627 or come by the station at 1631 Charter Street, Jackson.