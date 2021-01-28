CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish residents will see new garbage trucks running routes in the parish beginning April 1, following the Police Jury’s acceptance of a new five-year collection contract at a special Jan. 26 meeting.
Jurors chose Waste Pro USA over the current contractor, Amwaste of Louisiana, although Waste Pro’s total cost for residential service was $122,000 more over five years.
The winning proposal, however, included lower prices for servicing the jury’s 8- and 4-yard garbage containers and providing and hauling away for “roll off containers” the jury uses at several sites.
Waste Pro also promised to eliminate the need for residents to call the Police Jury office about complaints and said it would work with jurors to operate a drop-off site for parish residents could dispose of tires, debris, recyclable material, paint cans and used electronic devices.
“It will be be a wash out,” Parish Manager Jody Moreau said of the higher collection rate versus an improvement in services.
Waste Pro, which has a Baton Rouge location, operates a customer service call bank for complaints and other service issues, and representatives of the company said they will operate it transparently for the jury to monitor their responses.
In addition, the company pledged to purchase three new trucks to serve East Feliciana customers and put GPS devices and cameras on them to offer accountability for their service.
Representatives said the company will share the call-bank information, video and GPS data with the jury to resolve any service issues.
Before Waste Pro takes over, its drivers will cover the collection routes in rental cars to become familiar with the area, representatives said.
Both companies set their prices at $12.88 per customer for the first year of the contract and $13.20 for the second year.
Over the next three years, Amwaste’s prices were $13.53, $13.87 and $14.22 per customer, while Waste Pro quoted prices of $13.73, $14.28 and $14.85 for the next three years, respectively.
Based on the current number of customers, Amwaste’s total price over five years would be $6,661,828, while Waste Pro’s would be $6,783,874, a difference of $122,046.
The cost of providing garbage collection service is supported by a sales tax.
