Runners, walkers, strollers and cheerleaders are ready to raise their heart rates for two miles on Nov. 9 to offer a "thank you" to U.S. military veterans for their service, a news release said.
Started six years ago by Heidi Ligon and volunteers from Clinton’s Our Lady of Assumption Roman Catholic Church, the United in Faith Color Run & Walk continues to honor veterans and reach other congregations in Christian unity, event coordinators said.
In the past six years, the event has raised almost $7,000. Funds go to the Blue Star Moms, a group that creates and delivers packages to active military and the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson.
The event starts at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church at the corner of Church and Jackson streets in Clinton. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Entry is $30 on race day. At 8 a.m., the Rev. Tom Hicks will have a service praying for veterans. About 8:30 a.m., the run starts, meandering through town.
Runners and walkers will make their way from First Baptist Church through downtown Clinton to Silliman Institute, then to Lawyers Row and finally back to Liberty Road.
“The past six events held have been lots of fun involving lots of folks and church congregations ...,” said event volunteer Kenny Dunaway. “But importantly, too, we want our veterans to feel appreciated and know how thankful people are for their contributions for our national safety and security.”
Ligon said there will be lots of food and refreshments after the event.
Information on the event can be found at faithchurchclinton.org or call (225) 683-8722.