The 2A-8 All-District Team was a star-studded bunch, highlighted by several East Feliciana High School football players who have truly made a name for themselves as some of the best that the area has to offer.
The Tigers’ stout 2020 defense did not go unrewarded as seniors Rodriquez London, linebacker; Jordan Green, defensive lineman; and Frankie Dunn, defensive back; all made the first-team defense. It is the second consecutive season that Green has been honored as a first-team player and the third consecutive season that London has received the same honor at the linebacker position.
Rodriquez London was also honored for his work on offense, making the all-district second team as a running back. Also making a second-team appearance was Frankie Dunn for his work at wide receiver. Finally, rounding out the second-team offense was Tigers star offensive lineman LaKendrick Richardson.
The first- and second-team players were not the only ones recognized for their fantastic 2020 seasons. Linebackers Stanley Gilmore and Chandler Wilson, quarterback Hastings Dawson and offensive lineman Quade Harris were all listed as honorable mentions.