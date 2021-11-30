Holiday activities?
As Thanksgiving ended, many in the area went into full-blown Christmas-mode.
Some of you prefer to mark Advent first. Some may even celebrate the traditional 12 days of Christmas. The 12 days start on Christmas and run until Epiphany.
Freelancer Frances Spencer posted on Facebook about gifts that benefit people without depending on the global supply chain.
Her list included produce such as okra and figs, or the knowledge of where and when to find it; festive bread loaves that freeze well; prepaid lawn service; Community Coffee "for your loved ones in exile"; jars of preserves, produce and honey from local farmers/markets; grocery delivery gift cards; books from Louisiana authors; local crafts like pottery, candles, knitting, wood carvings; artwork; and weather prep items, including firewood, lanterns, batteries, rubber boots and ice chests.
I shared on her post that one of the greatest gifts I received in the past few years was photos of my Mom from her college roommate. A couple were from their dorm room and some were from my mother's bridal shower — all before I was born.
About 10 minutes after I saw Frances' list, I saw another post that suggested gift cards to Louisiana restaurants, to zoos and museums, to activities such as skating and water parks and movies. Great gifts don't have to come from China or a large manufacturer to be awesome.
No matter your plans this season, let The Watchman and The Democrat know of interesting celebrations going on in the Felicianas. If an event is open to the public, let us know in time to let others know the details. All events, share photos with us to publish. Send us the best Christmas decoration photos from the Felicianas - indoor or outdoor.
Contact us at extra@theadvocate.com with the information and the photos.
Christmas market
The next Clinton Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.
Save the date
Vibes in the Ville, 5:30 p.m., Dec. 23, Parker Park. Live music will be performed by The Traveling Dive Bar Band. Reindeer Food will be the craft.
West Feliciana basketball registration open
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is open for registration for basketball for ages 5-12. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 3, and the fee is $75. Games are from Jan. 8 to Feb. 12.
Academy practices are:
Boys 7-9: 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the West Feliciana Middle gym
Boys 10-12: 6 p.m., Nov. 30 at the West Feliciana Middle gym
Everyone 5-6: 6 p.m., Dec. 1, Bains gym
Girls 7-12: 6 p.m., Dec. 2, West Feliciana Middle gym
To register, visit www.wfprec.com and click “register now.”
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.