CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Tuesday to follow state law and advertise public hearings they hold on requests to subdivide land in the parish.
The panel and the parish's Planning and Zoning Commission have not been advertising the public hearings in the official journal. Former commission member Larry Hofstad told jurors on July 2 they were violating state law by not notifying the public.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla, the police jury's legal adviser, wrote in an email that hearings on subdivision plats must be advertised, and he included the applicable provision of state law in the email.
"To me the law is plain. The law says 'shall.' We haven't been doing it, and now is the time to put it in place," Juror Dwight Hill said.
D'Aquilla, who was attending a school board meeting in St. Francisville on Tuesday, said he will attend the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to go over the law with its members and will inform the jury of the applicable laws.
The jury's motion, approved by a unanimous vote, specifies that the rule will not apply to subdivision requests pending before the commission for action at its meeting next week.
"It's going to be a transition in this," Hill said.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe thanked Hill for researching the issue and providing information on what procedures neighboring parishes follow in notifying the public of pending subdivision requests.
Crowe also said the current fee the jury charges landowners will not be enough to cover the advertising costs.
On another matter, the jury agreed to obtain four new motor graders for maintaining gravel roads, provided the Finance Commission approves the arrangement.
Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said the jury can obtain four new John Deere graders at state contract prices and sell the four graders the jury now owns.
"Our maintenance costs are through the roof," Hall said. He said the vendor would be responsible for much of the maintenance for the leased equipment.
Hall said he did not ask for prices on the equipment because the vendor promises to lease them at state contract prices, but he agreed to bring firm figures on the costs to his committee for approval before the lease-purchase goes through.
Jurors heard several complaints from residents attending the meeting about the condition of their roads.
The jury also voted to seek bids for repairs to bridges on Spec Garig and Line roads, which are not eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency grants because of their poor condition before the August 2016 flood. FEMA is funding repairs to several other bridges damaged by the flood, however.