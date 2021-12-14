Shop local at Clinton Market
The next Clinton Community Market is Saturday, Dec. 18.
At the most recent market, local producers sold art, Christmas shortbread cookies, pickles, jellies, jewelry, organic produce, goat's milk soap, honey and gift baskets.
Garbage pickup won't happen on holidays
In East Feliciana, Waste Pro will not be collecting garbage, trash or recycling on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. For those who receive twice-a-week garbage collection, Saturday’s collection will be skipped.
Nursing scholarship
The Lane Volunteer Services Scholarship recently went to a Zachary High graduate. The scholarship is open to high school students who plan to pursue a career in nursing and attend an accredited Louisiana program. For information on the 2022 scholarship requirements and entry deadlines, email tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Learning opportunities in the Felicianas
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU offers short courses, field trips, coffees and events for adults ages 50 and over.
OLLI is a network of 124 university-affiliated programs administered locally by LSU Online & Continuing Education. Courses are generally once a week for one to two hours session during six-week semesters in spring, summer and fall.
St. Francisville course locations include The West Feliciana Public Library and Grace Episcopal Church, and Baton Rouge locations include Broadmoor Methodist Church and St. James Place Community.
A wide range of subjects are embraced, such as health and fitness, literature, history, current events issues, sports, bridge, nature, art, gardening, and science, and suggestions for new course topics are always welcomed from members.
Just a few of the nearly 60 classes planned for the spring semester beginning March 7 include: A Study of Whodunnits Involving Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot by Agatha Christie, Line and Partner Dancing, Yoga, The Chernobyl Nuclear Accident and Ukraine, Beginning and Duplicate Bridge, Black Lives Matter, Defense of Democracy, Flower Arranging, Broadway in the 20th Century, Beginning Spanish, Smart Phone Photography, Italian Wines, Pickleball, Birdwatching and Life Writing, Telling Your Story.
LSU OLLI membership is $50 per year from July through June and a special discounted membership for $25 is available for the remaining 2021-2022 term. Once enrolled, courses are $25 to $45 for the six-week semester.
Learn about OLLI at LSU and enroll on line at https://online.lsu.edu/continuing-education/olli-lsu/ or contact the office at LSU at (225) 578-6763 or e-mail at olli@outreach.lsu.edu.
People can contact OLLI Feliciana’s membership chair Rich Hirsch at hirschrh@gmail.com for information about the local chapter and upcoming events in the Felicianas and Baton Rouge.
Save the date
Vibes in the Ville, 5:30 p.m., Dec. 23, Parker Park. Live music will be performed by The Traveling Dive Bar Band. Reindeer Food will be the craft.