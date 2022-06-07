The East Feliciana Council on Aging celebrated a milestone in May. The seniors took a field trip — something they couldn't do during COVID-19 restrictions.
With the all-clear given for a return to on-site programming, an off-site event filled with live music, dancing and a fresh fish meal was a welcome treat.
Council Director Cindy McManus — decked from head to toe in red, white and blue — welcomed more than 150 seniors to the group’s first picnic after nearly two full years of COVID-19 restrictions. Ironically, the indoor picnic was held at the former Learning Center on Plank Road, the site of the area’s mobile COVID-19 treatment center.
The Louisiana Department of Health opened the monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site on Plank Road in September of 2021. The Louisiana National Guard set up centers across the state in the style of MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) units in community setting .
The Council on Aging has not thrown caution to the wind, but the atmosphere in the surrounding property popped with live music from D.J. and Kathy Desselle, bingo calls, and applause as countless gifts and prizes were distributed. Masks and social distancing measures were used.
The Clinton center is a part of the multi-parish Capital Area Agency on Aging. Services include a resource center, wellness checks, caregiver support, transportation and meals that can be served at the center or delivered directly to the homes of participants.
Weekly programming has returned to the center, and activities include exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday bingo, nutrition counseling and a Wednesday devotional.
Transportation is provided to all residents, any age, of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
For more information or to request services, call (225) 683-9862. A detailed listing of services can be found at https://www.capitalaaa.org/services-by-parish/east-feliciana-parish.