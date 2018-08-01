Watch the signs
The East Feliciana Police Jury reminds everyone that the grace period for compliance to the sign ordinance is ending. Fines will be issued for noncompliance in August. The policy is available on the panel's Facebook page.
Royal Blue
The Royal Blue Club is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at San Pancho Mexican Grill. The year's activities will be discussed. Anyone interested in being more involved with supporting West Feliciana High School athletics through the club is invited.
Market Saturday
The monthly street market in Clinton is Saturday. Come early and enjoy the cool while shopping for fresh eggs, art, watermelon, live and dressed bunnies, accessories and more. All vendors are welcome, no fees.
Election commissioner class
An election commissioner class is open for anyone interested in becoming a commissioner. People may qualify by attending the commissioner class at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the courtroom in the West Feliciana Parish's new courthouse. For information, call (225) 635-3794.
Library bricks
The Friends of the West Feliciana Library is sponsoring a chance to purchase a handmade ceramic brick that can be inscribed. The bricks will be displayed around the fountain in the library's courtyard garden. Bricks are $100 and will be displayed on a first-come basis. Visit wfplibrary.org/friends.html for details.
Support drug awareness group
The Jazzy Night in the Felicianas fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Early Learning Center, 9414 La. 67, Clinton. Tickets are $30 and include dinner, dancing, door prize entry and karaoke entry. A silent auction is planned. The night benefits East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council. For information, contact gingereilkins@aol.com or (225) 937-4151.
Artist events
John Lawson, featured artist for the 2018 Yellow Leaf Festival, will be welcomed at a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Birdman Coffee.
Lawson will lead a collage workshop at Arts for All Studio from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14-15. Cost is $125. A deposit of $65 will hold a spot. Space is limited. Email birdmancoffee@bellsouth.net if interested. Checks should be mailed to "Arts for All," P.O. Box 2551, St. Francisville, LA 70775.
Shopping Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street Merchants present “Polos & Pearls” at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The town's shops will have specials as well as food and music throughout downtown St. Francisville. Trolleys will provide transportation along the Polos & Pearls route with stops along Royal, Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
A map will be available with each participant's offerings, as well as a way to receive a special T-shirt. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com and the St. Francisville Main Street Facebook page for updates.
COA needs bingo prizes
The East Feliciana Council on Aging is in need of bingo prizes. Any garage sale items, unwanted or unused household items, knickknacks and other donations will be accepted. Drop off items at the council office, 11102 Bank St., in Clinton.
Mark the calendar
Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.