Women's Summit coming soon
The Women of Distinction Universal Women's Summit 2019 is planned for July 11-13 at Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary.
The workshops and worship services are free and open to the public. Evangelist Christine Banks is conference host. Call (225) 654-1000 for information.
Speakers include:
7 p.m., July 11: Prophetess Sharonda Shelby, Quillen Temple COGIC, Slidell
7 p.m., July 12: the Rev. Donald Robinson, Marine and Mount Moriah Community Church, Jefferson
Powershop speakers include:
6 p.m., July 11: Dr. Evie Lee, Word of Life Faith Ministries, Baton Rouge
6 p.m., July 12: Minister Carolyn Haley, New Home Family Ministries, Baton Rouge
A Heart-to-Heart Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m., July 13, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge. The speaker is Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, of New Home Family Ministries New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Recertification needed for food distribution
The next distribution day for food at the West Feliciana Food Pantry will be Wednesday. Patrons who haven’t recertified need proof of ID, proof of residence and proof of all in household income in order to pick up groceries. These are recertification requirements.
Marriage Encounter Weekend set
The Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is filled with ideas and new beginnings to help couples. The next weekend in Louisiana is July 19-21, at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center in Baton Rouge. Register online at www.LAMS-wwme.org or by calling Matt and Gail Quinn at (813) 548-1655.
Farmers market set
An evening Farmers Market is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at District Mercantile, St. Francisville. Local goat milk and cheese, grass-fed beef. farm eggs and local produce will be for sale.
Jazz fundraiser planned
The seventh annual Jazzy Night in the Felicianas, sponsored by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is at 6 p.m., Aug. 17 at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. Tickets are $25 for the semi-formal affair, which includes dinner, a silent auction, dancing and music by the Blueprint Band. Tickets are available through drug council members.
Clothing giveaway
The Coach De Foundation is holding Coach De's Closet, a free clothing giveaway open to the community is set for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 7 at the McManus Fire Department, 5270 La. 10. Donations of lightly worn clothing and shoes are being accepted. Visit The Coach De Foundation on Facebook.
Back to school in Slaughter
The Slaughter Civic Club is holding a Back-to-School Bash with snacks, games and door prizes, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 13 at Slaughter Town Hall. Used uniforms for Slaughter Elementary and Slaughter Charter Community schools will be for sale.
Rummage sale
A rummage sale to benefit the LSU Agricultural Center's 4-H Office in West Feliciana, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, is planned for July 18-20. Proceeds will help purchase an outside shed to hold equipment and items for 4-H and the school gardens.
Save the date
July 27: Wags & Whiskers Gala
Aug. 17: Vibes in the Ville, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Sept. 21: West Feliciana Education Foundation's dodge ball fundraiser
Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27: Angola Rodeo
Oct. 18-19: Southern Garden Symposium