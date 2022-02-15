On Feb. 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Celena J. Cage, of Jackson, has been appointed to the Department of Environmental Quality. Cage will serve as the assistant secretary of the Office of Environmental Compliance for the Department of Environmental Quality.
The Department of Environmental Quality provides service to the people of Louisiana through comprehensive environmental protection in order to promote and protect health, safety, and welfare.
Karen K. St. Cyr, of St. Francisville and Joe Nathan Jenkins, of Baker, have been reappointed to the Louisiana Naval War Memorial Commission.
Jenkins is an ISC manager for Baker Tilly. He will serve at-large.
St. Cyr is a retired marketing and public relations professional. She will serve at-large.
The Louisiana Naval War Memorial Commission was created within the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism. The Commission looks after the destroyer the USS Kidd and other property acquired for use as a permanent public Naval and Marine Corps Memorial.