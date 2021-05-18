West Feliciana summer camp seeks attendees and staff
Starting May 24 to July 30, join the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation for a summer of fun. The 10-week, Monday-Friday summer program includes two to three field trips weekly and is for ages 6 to 12.
Students must preregister for the week, no daily drop-offs allowed. The cost is $150 per child, per week. Payment must be paid in full before the start of each session, and no refunds are offered for withdrawals. Visit www.wfprec.com/summer-camp to sign up.
Summer camp staff is needed. Applicants must be 17 years or older and willing to work Monday-Friday. They should be able to work will with children and be dependable. Call (225) 784-8447 for information or visit tinyurl.com/4mbyym5z for an application.
Take time to eat and learn
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is ready to begin Lunch & Learn events. At 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, Hutch McClendon and Jason Boudreaux, of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, will speak. The event is at Red Boot Deli and tickets are $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pre-registration-for-lunch-learn-tickets-154595426081. Cash will be accepted at the door or Venmo @EFChamber. Fifteen spots are left.
Ride up to Clinton
The next Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. Shop for handmade items, baked goods, food, plants and more. The market will host a Cruising Clinton Car and Truck Show. For information, contact pauldavidson@bbcc.org.
Summer Day Camp deadline nears
Deadline is approaching to register for the Summer Day Camp experience hosted by East Feliciana 4-H and open to all youth in fourth through sixth grades during the 2020-21 school year. It will be June 9, 2021, at the Idlewild Research Station in Clinton. A child does not have to have been involved in 4-H before attend and can reside outside the parish.
The cost to attend is $25 per camper and includes a camp shirt, lunch and snacks. Campers will enjoy interactive recreational activities such as kayaking, archery, fishing, participate in many hands-on educational tracks, and interact with other youth.
The deadline is May 28 to submit the fee and application to the 4-H Office at 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. Payments can be made using a check, money order, or online at https://east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/s/shop.
Contact Xavier Bell, East Feliciana Parish 4-H agent, at (225) 683-3101 or by email at XBell@agcenter.lsu.edu for an application and information.
Reminders
Don't forget hurricane season begins June 1. May is the annual period to remind people to prepare now instead of when a storm is on the way. Take time this weekend to check your storm food, battery supply and other hurricane supplies so they will all be available and working when the first storm heads our way.
Emergency Broadband Benefit
A temporary FCC program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Households are eligible if one member of the household:
- Has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs
- Received free or reduced-prices school lunch
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-a9 program.
Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, Kentucky 40742.
Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.
Library reading program full of tales/tails
Registration opens May 24 for “Tales and Tails,” the summer reading program at Audubon Regional Library. Readers earn Book Bucks to spend a local stores. The kickoff event is at 9 a.m. June 2 in Jackson and at 1 p.m. in Greenburg. Both will be indoors. The Clinton kickoff event is at 11:30 a.m., outside on the back of the courthouse facing the library. People are encouraged to bring picnic blankets to sit on for the animal show by Barn Hill Preserve. Visit www.audubonregional.net or www.facebook.com/audubonregional.net. Call Clinton (225) 683-8753 or Jackson (225) 634-7408
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.