Jackson Elementary 2020 goals.jpg

Among the Jackson Elementary School students who wrote sentences about their goals for 2020 are, from left, Miranda Muse, Quen’Jaylon Dunn, Brennan Harris and Starlayjah Gipson.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Students in Krystal Alford’s kindergarten class at Jackson Elementary School have been writing sentences about their goals for 2020. From reading more books to performing more acts of kindness, these Cubs have their sights set high, a news release said.

