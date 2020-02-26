Students in Krystal Alford’s kindergarten class at Jackson Elementary School have been writing sentences about their goals for 2020. From reading more books to performing more acts of kindness, these Cubs have their sights set high, a news release said.
Jackson Elementary School students share their 2020 goals
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
