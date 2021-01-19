Uncorked event moved to Feb. 25
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce has moved its Uncorked Wine & Food Showcase to Feb. 25. It is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Restaurant 1796 at the Myrtles. With respect for health concerns, a revamped layout will use the Restaurant 1796 dining room, banquet room and both exterior courtyards. Limited tickets are available at $60. Tickets include a night of networking and sampling food, drinks and desserts from local restaurants, bars and specialty food boutiques. Visit business.westfelicianachamber.org/events/details/uncorked-food-wine-showcase-2021-150 for details.
Blood drive set for Saturday
On Saturday, Jan. 23, a replacement blood drive on behalf of Jesse L. Fudge, of St. Francisville, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Francisville United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 9856 Royal St. The goal is 50-55 appointments. Fudge is scheduled for a surgery on Jan. 27 as part of his treatment for cardiac problems. To make an appointment to donate, visit bit.ly/2XszTWy. For the morning of the blood drive, visit thebloodcenter.org/fastlane to complete a medical questionnaire and verify that you can give blood. All blood types are needed, and all donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Hurricane disaster help approved
On Jan 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration for damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Zeta was approved by President Donald Trump.
Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes were approved for assistance, which includes emergency protective measures, emergency work, and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities including direct federal assistance.
All areas in Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.
No basketball season for park
On Jan. 12, the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation staff announced it has canceled the 2020-21 winter basketball season. "After much deliberation, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel. Our number one priority is the health and well-being of the kids in our community. The potential of exposure of Covid-19 is too great," the agency said on Facebook.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
Although its facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to older adults in East Feliciana Parish. The agency is also is providing transportation services to all parish residents for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.