The East Feliciana Parish School Board recently recognized the district employee of the month and students of the month from each school.
The October employee of the month is Brinkly Matthews, a teacher at Quad Area Head Start.
The students of the month are:
- East Feliciana High School: DeQuincy Adams, Layla Chapman, Pachie Simmons and Jiren Thompson
- East Feliciana Middle School: Kanyria Cotton, Sherilynn Dunn and Demyria Thomas
- East Feliciana Enrichment Academy: Aarianna Richard
- Clinton Elementary School: Samirah Johnson, Za'yin Lewis and Dezariya McClain
- Jackson Elementary School: Genesis Cortez, Kariah Dunn, Cindy Izquierdo-Delacruz and Jakaylin Jarrell
- Slaughter Elementary School: Jackson Easley, Hannah Grace Holton, Tia Perry
- Quad Area Head Start: Jayden Brown and Kynsleigh Whittington.