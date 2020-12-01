DSCN0226x.jpg

On Nov. 21, 2020, members of Trinity Baptist Church of Jackson provided about 250 free Thanksgiving dinners to people who stopped by the gazebo in Jackson. People came in cars, walked or rode bikes to get meals.

 Provided photo

