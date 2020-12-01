On Nov. 21, members of Trinity Baptist Church of Jackson provided about 250 free Thanksgiving dinners to people who stopped by the gazebo in Jackson. People came in cars, walked or rode bikes to get meals.
Trinity Baptist Church hands out hundreds of meals Nov. 21
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
