East Feliciana Parish public schools recognized three East Feliciana High School students for their recent track and field accomplishments at the August meeting of the parish School Board.
Herman Batiste finished second place in the country for all 17-18 year olds in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 8.75 inches in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Quen'Braylon Dunn and Antoine Johnson also competed in the meet.
Joining the recognition ceremony was their coach Alonzo Jones.