The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. 

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

 

East Feliciana Parish

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Dean's List

Christian Courtney

Francheska Underwood

EDUCATION

Dean's List

Aprille Kent

LIBERAL ARTS

President's List

Avery Ligon

NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Dean's List

Johnessia Harris

West Feliciana Parish

EDUCATION

Dean's List

Emily Spillman

SCIENCES

President's List

Kirsten Morrison

Dean's List

Thomas Stevenson

