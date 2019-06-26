The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
East Feliciana Parish
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Dean's List
Christian Courtney
Francheska Underwood
EDUCATION
Dean's List
Aprille Kent
LIBERAL ARTS
President's List
Avery Ligon
NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Dean's List
Johnessia Harris
West Feliciana Parish
EDUCATION
Dean's List
Emily Spillman
SCIENCES
President's List
Kirsten Morrison
Dean's List
Thomas Stevenson