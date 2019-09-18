CLINTON — Fourteen Allstate agency owners and staff from Louisiana recently came together to volunteer and secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to benefit the Dream Day Foundation, a news release said. The Dream Day Foundation will use the funding to further its efforts toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by contributing to and being a major sponsor of its Dream Home campaigns in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Allstate volunteers earned Allstate Foundation grants for the Dream Day Foundation by organizing and loading trucks and working different stations for the cancer patients at the annual Fishin’ Galore, held the first weekend of May each year.
The Allstate volunteers are among thousands of agency owners and staff around the country working to help communities thrive by supporting the causes they care about most.
“Our Allstate volunteers see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Andrea Richard, Allstate senior communications consultant. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we care deeply about dedicating time to volunteer to help improve lives across Clinton.”
Participating Allstate agency owners and staff include:
- Bridgett King, Slaughter
- Patricia Mckeehan, Jackson
- Laurianne Lipari, Greenwell Springs
- Victoria Basham, Denham Springs
- Gregory Bravata, Denham Springs
- Reigni Carpenter, Denham Springs
- Deanna Fortner, Walker
- Angela Galtier, Denham Springs
- Warren Gray, Greenwell Springs
- Karleen Guercio, Port Allen