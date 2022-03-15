Meet the newest doctors at Lane
Join Lane Regional Medical Center for a meet and greet from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, in the Lane cafeteria to welcome the newest members of the medical staff. Refreshments will be served. On hand will be:
Lane Pediatrics: Dr. Shola Tijani
Lane Family Practice: Nick Maggio, FNP-C
Lane Gastroenterology: Allison Cross, PA
Lane Dermatology: Dr. Jessica LeBlanc and Dr. Ashley Record
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699, or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Outdoor markets open
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in front of Parker Park on Commerce Street.
The next Clinton Community Market is April 2.
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Spring Angola Rodeo. Dates are April 23-24. Call (225) 655-2607 or (225) 655-2030 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets.
Barn Hill Market coming
The first Market on the Hill will be held at Barn Hill Preserve on March 25-26.
Day 1 has shopping, live music and boiled crawfish available for purchase from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Day 2 has shopping and vintage-inspired outdoor market, live music and food, a kangaroo walk, interactive animal shows, inflatables and gem mining (for a fee) will be available for kids.
Marketgoers can purchase passes for Friday for $15, for Saturday for $10, or a 2-day pass for $20. Ages 12 and under are free.
Additional Saturday events include a chili cook-off in the morning and a Tacky Prom from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for those 21 years and older.
To purchase tickets, visit:
- Market on the Hill: www.eventbrite.com/e/market-on-the-hill-tickets-252306584787
- Tacky prom: www.eventbrite.com/e/tacky-prom-tickets-254512251997.
Strong Women classes available
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department started March 8. Both morning and evening classes will be available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions, which focus on core muscles. Classes will be at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, in St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Audubon gala tickets available
Fewer than 45 tickets are left for the “Audubon under the Oaks — A Bicentennial Gala.” The Friends of Oakley will hold the event, rain or shine, to celebrate John James Audubon’s time in West Feliciana 200 years ago. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Audubon State Historic Site, 1788 La. 965, in St. Francisville. Tickets are $75 per person. Hard-copy tickets for the gala can be purchased at the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St., or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., in St. Francisville. Tickets online are at bontempstix.com and Osher Lifelong Learning at LSU.
For information, call Audubon State Historic Site at (225) 635-3739 or go to www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site.
Musical weekend planned
March 24: The West Wind Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. at Vibes in the Ville, St. Francisville
March 25-26: Sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam A new arrangement and stages are planned. More food vendors will be on hand, starting on Friday as well as Saturday. Attendees are invited to bring instruments and join jam sessions. Music is expected to last until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Bring chairs, coolers (adult beverages allowed) and your family. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com/features/tunica-music-fest for the tentative schedule.