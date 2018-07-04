Two recent West Feliciana High School graduates have received scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year from Southern Arkansas University.
Zachary Felps, of St. Francisville, is the recipient of a Blue and Gold Scholarship valued at $26,400 over four years, including $3,300 per semester. He is the son of Donna Gibbon.
Dalton Coe, also of St. Francisville, is the recipient of an academic scholarship valued at $8,000 over four years, including $1,000 per semester. He is the son of Kristie Hanemann.