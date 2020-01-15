Santa visits Jackson Elementary Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Dusty Johnson, a kindergarten student in Malonda Edwards’ class at Jackson Elementary School, is excited to meet Santa. Provided photo Santa's helper Jim Parker and Lila Herrin, a kindergarten student in Krystal Alford’s class at Jackson Elementary School, are all smiles. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Parker portrayed Santa's helper on a visit to students at Jackson Elementary School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email