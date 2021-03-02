Events this weekend
A Walk in the Park is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in Parker Park, St. Francisville. Music, crafts and arts are on the agenda.
The Feliciana Airpark Spring Fly In is at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at the airpark LA3, 122.9, Jackson. BBQ chicken dinners will be available and pilots eat free.
New historical event planned
The West Feliciana Historical Society is hosting the inaugural “Invitation to St. Francisville” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 20 at the West Feliciana Historical Society Museum. It will have food from Restaurant 1796 and music by Three Blind Mice. This fundraising event is named for the title of the 1980 painting by New Orleans artist George Dureau. For information or tickets call (225) 635-6330 or visit www.westfeliciainahistory.org. Tickets are available at wfh2021.eventbrite.com.
2021 Lane Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2021 Nursing Scholarship. This year, a $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program. The application deadline is April 12. To download the application, visit LaneRMC.org/volunteer. For information, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
And remember, the second annual Feliciana Dental Allied Health Scholarship is open to students in East and West Feliciana parishes and Wilkinson County who are interested in the allied health field. Application deadline is April 15. Applications are available in the school counselor’s offices or by request at felicianadental@gmail.com.
Leadership North is back and taking applications
A new rejuvenated Leadership North program with new speakers on leadership and management skills delivered by experts is planned. Email members@zacharychamber.com for information, including the scheduled topics. The programs is scheduled to begin May 2021.
Must Luv Dogs is seeking help for the pups
Must Luv Dogs Rescue is looking for fosters and adopters. Visit form.jotform.com/90127185343151 to apply for either role. And don't forget about the ResQWalk app to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana and Zachary. The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the month's designated donations.
Volunteers needed for shelter
The West Feliciana Parish animal shelter needs additional volunteers, especially people who can put the shelter on their weekly schedule and work either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is open seven days a week and the work can be dirty, so keeping the schedule full with limited volunteers has been tough. Interested people can fill out an application at tinyurl.com/1q245dba.
LSU Museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the paper recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" closes March 14.
Annual chamber golf tournament is March 15
East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Golf Tournament on March 15 at The Bluffs. Check-in and lunch for the four-person scramble is at 11 a.m. Play begins at noon and awards are at 4 p.m. The $400 entry fee covers greens fees, cart and lunch. Additional fess cover mulligans and sponsorships. There will be a poker run, raffles, door prizes and more. Call (225) 634-7155. Payment is by Venmo @edchamber or check to East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce.
Port Hudson activities change
Out of caution, the annual Siege of Port Hudson Civil War Re-enactment that was scheduled for March 27–28 has been moved to Nov. 6-7. Instead, a small living history encampment with period Civil War weapons demonstrations will be held March 27–28.
Those interested in live demonstrations of Civil War-era weapons can also visit on March 7. The program starts with a cannon demonstration followed by small arms (muskets, sabers, pistols, and carbines). It ends with the firing of the park's 42-pounder siege cannon. Admission is $4 fees are ages 4-61. Children 3 and under and seniors over 62 are free.
Prekindergarten roundup moves online
East Feliciana Parish schools will hold their annual prekindergarten roundup online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at efschools.net for Pre-K for the 2021-22 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683-8277.
E. Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish from Monday through Friday.
The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging board will meet March 11, June 10, Sept. 9 as its annual meeting, and Dec. 9.