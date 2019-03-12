CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish School Board members heard Tuesday that the school system saved more than $250,000 on utility costs during the first year of an energy-savings program made possible through a federally subsidized loan.
The board sold $4 million in federally backed bonds in 2016 to make sweeping improvements in classroom lighting, plumbing and air conditioning and heating systems to cut its utility bills.
Johnson Control Co. upgraded the systems and guaranteed the school system would save at least $205,725 during the first year the program was in place.
The savings was better, however, with a total savings of $251,011 from September 2017 through August 2018, Johnson Control project performance engineer Walter Firmin told the board.
Instead of paying the same amount of money for water, gas and electricity, the board will use the savings to repay the 14-year bonds.
Firmin's report says the school system avoided paying for 1.9 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 1,722 thousand-gallons of water and 19,635 hundred-cubic feet of natural gas. From an ecological standpoint, the new systems reduced carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to consuming 3,422 barrels of oil, the report says.
The highest rate of savings came from retrofitting the schools' lighting systems, the report says.
Board members also heard an offer from David Lee of the Center for Board Behavior Reform.
Under the proposal, the firm would video the board's meetings and later engage in one-on-one conversations with individual members about ways the members could improve their performance in the meetings.
Board President Richard Terrell said the main concept of the firm's offer is about building teamwork, suggesting that any member who is not interested in being part of a team should reconsider serving on the board.
"I know you can't help me," member Michael Bradford joked, but he asked that the Finance Committee investigate the proposal.
Reflecting on a March 2 retreat attended by seven of the 12 members, Rufus Nesbitt said the experience demonstrated to him that the board cannot make positive decisions for the community and the children "by seeing each other's faces just once a month."
In other action, the board recognized Kim Glascock, of Slaughter Elementary, as the parish's Principal of the Year.
Glascock has been an educator for 34 years, and noted that she taught the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year, April Cheatham, as a kindergarten student.
Cheatham is a science and social studies teacher at Slaughter Elementary.
The board also recognized DeAnndra Woodridge as the Middle School Teacher of the Year. She teaches science at the parish's middle school in Clinton.
Mia Taylor was named High School Teacher of the Year.
Also recognized were Teachers of the Year for their respective schools: Mitch Stockett, Clinton Elementary; Kimberly Abadie, Jackson Elementary; and Susan Louque, East Feliciana Enrichment Academy.