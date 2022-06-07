Jessie McCoy, maintenance staff, and Latricia Ford-Anderson, district curriculum/testing coordinator and interim principal at East Feliciana Middle School, were recognized as East Feliciana public schools Employees of the Month at the May meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
“Building a diverse and effective team is one of the priorities of #HomegrownPride, our district’s five-year strategic plan,” said Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “We are proud to recognize Mr. McCoy and Ms. Ford-Anderson for their positive contributions to our students, our teachers and staff, and our families.”
To learn more about #HomegrownPride, visit efschools.net.