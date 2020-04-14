ALEXANDRIA — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to 49 national conservation practice standards through a posting in the Federal Register. The public comment period closes April 23.
The 49 updated national conservation practice standards include 12 agronomic practices for water quality and erosion control, two aquaculture practices, three forestry practices, six practices affecting waterways, five drainage-related practices, seven livestock-related practices, three energy and air quality practices, eight water conservation practices and three farm traffic-related practices.
The 2018 Farm Bill requires NRCS to review all 169 existing national conservation practices to seek opportunities to increase flexibility and incorporate new technologies to help the nation’s farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners better protect natural resources on their working lands. Improvements to the 49 revised conservation practice standards include expanding and updating their scope to incorporate new technology and increasing flexibility, enhancing water conservation practices such as irrigation and addressing wildlife issues.
NRCS is encouraging agricultural producers, landowners, organizations, tribes and others that use its conservation practices to comment on these revised conservation practice standards. Copies of the proposed revisions to the 49 conservation practice standards are available through http://regulations.gov by accessing docket number NRCS-2020-0001. The proposed revised standards can also be downloaded or printed there.
When submitting comments, include the volume, date and page number of this issue of the Federal Register. Comments can be submitted through the Federal eRulemaking Portal or by mail or hand delivery.
For the portal, visit www.regulations.gov and search for docket number NRCS-2020-0001. Follow instructions for submitting comments. For mail or hand delivery, the address it Bill Reck, national environmental engineer, Conservation Engineering Division, U.S. Department of Agriculture, NRCS, 1400 Independence Ave., South Building, Room 6136, Washington, D.C. 20250.