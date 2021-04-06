Thirty-seven graduates received their professional Louisiana Tech nursing pins March 5 as Tech’s Division of Nursing held its pinning ceremony for the winter 2021 graduates in Thomas Assembly Center.
The graduates include Emilie Alexandra Lawson, of Livingston, and Kaitlin Elizabeth Perry, of Clinton.
Each student was presented a commemorative Nightingale Lamp provided by Northern Louisiana Medical Center. The ceremony culminates in the recitation of the Nightingale pledge by the students.
Following the March 6 winter commencement, the graduates became eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination, the nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States and Canada, to become registered nurses.