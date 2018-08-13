CLINTON — A meeting of town officials to discuss apparent budget problems, a mysterious police car lease and other matters ended just as it began Tuesday, with perhaps as many would-be spectators locked out of the town hall as were inside.
The state fire marshal has set the occupancy limit of the tiny town hall meeting room at 38 people, and the room was full 45 minutes before the scheduled 6 p.m. session of the mayor and Board of Aldermen.
Alderman Mark Kemp made a motion to adjourn the meeting just seconds after the roll call, prayer and pledge.
Kemp said the state Open Meetings Law says "no person shall be denied the right to observe a meeting of a public body."
"We have 15 or 20 outside. They should be allowed to attend," he said, adding that Mayor Lori Ann Bell had denied a request to set the meeting at a venue to allow more people to attend.
Alderwoman Mary Dunaway, who seconded the motion, said she had called Bell four times, visited the town hall once and emailed her in futile attempts to get the meeting changed to a larger building, such as the town's fire station.
"I never got one single phone call returned to me," Dunaway said.
Bell remained silent for most of the discussion, but Town Clerk Anjanetha Shropshire filled the verbal void, saying Fire Chief Doug Beauchamp became miffed when town officials began distributing bottled water from the National Guard at the station when a town water line broke.
"To say there's no money in this town ... all this paperwork is expensive," Shropshire said of the agendas, financial statements and other documents needed to hold an official meeting.
Several people in the audience replied that they would donate the paper needed for a later meeting.
Beauchamp said the problem during the water distribution was over almost as soon as he learned that the operation had blocked the town's fire trucks' access to the street. He said he will make arrangements to move the trucks out of the way if a meeting is set there on Aug. 21.
"Whatever we do, this is not going away," Alderman Darren Matthews said, holding up a year-to-date financial statement. He said the possibility of the town having to lay off employees is a sobering problem that must be addressed.
The vote on Kemp's motion was taken verbally during an outburst from the audience, and Shropshire said it apparently passed without dissent.
An attempt to discuss the town's finances also fizzled at a special Aug. 7 meeting because the discussion was left off the agenda.
In addition to budget problems, the aldermen wanted to discuss a lease arrangement they only learned of last month when the town's 2017 audit was presented.
According to the report, the town leased four police vehicles in 2016 for a total obligation of $136,104. Payments last year on the Chevrolet Tahoes totaled $40,849, including interest payments of $19,878.
At the beginning of this year, the town was obligated for $115,233, with principal payments this year of $24,699 and interest of $19,878.
The audit report says the "computed interest rate" for the lease is 17.1 percent.
The auditor also faulted the town for not recording the principal and interest in the town's general ledger and not recording them as an expense in the general fund's financial statement.
The entire lease payment is recorded to a miscellaneous expense account, the audit says.
Dunaway said before the meeting that her research of the town's minutes shows the board members in office in 2016 never approved the vehicle lease.