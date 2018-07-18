Children and adults had a chance to rock out July 10 at the Audubon Regional Library branch in Jackson.
Nanette Egros led the children in various musical activities including dancing, using everyday objects as instruments and drawing to music.
Children and adults had a chance to rock out July 10 at the Audubon Regional Library branch in Jackson.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Nanette Egros led the children in various musical activities including dancing, using everyday objects as instruments and drawing to music.
Whenever Advocate Staff posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.