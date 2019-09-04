Former East Feliciana Parish School Board member Michael Ray Bradford said his longtime commitment to public service makes him qualified to be the police juror for District 6.
Bradford, 58, a Democrat, said East Feliciana has much potential and leaders much be prepared for "tremendous growth in the next four years."
"Our community must come together in every facet of life — the church, education systems and economic development are the cornerstone of growth," he said in a prepared campaign announcement. "I plan on working to fix common everyday problems that we have had in our parish for years."
Bradford has been married to Married to Loretta Wright Bradford for 32 years and has worked as manager of Gas Utility District 2 of East Feliciana Parish for 36 years and was on the School Board for 20 years.
He is a graduate of Clinton High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University.
"The love for our community is evidence that I have the potential to carry the torch that out forefathers passed on," he said.
The election is Oct. 12.