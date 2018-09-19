Menus are subject to change. Extra choices are on sale daily.
Thursday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, canned fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, rice, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit salad, roll, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, red grapes, roll, milk
Friday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Codfish fillet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, seasoned broccoli, mixed fruit, whole-wheat bread, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Beef taco meat/cheese sauce, tortilla chips/salsa, steamed corn, dark green salad with low-fat dressing, sliced apples, milk
Monday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, syrup, fruit mix, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, blacked eyed peas, carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, whole grain cornbread, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, white beans, seasoned mustard greens, sliced peaches, cornbread, milk
Tuesday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Cherry-filled pastry, applesauce, juice, milk
Lunch: Sliced turkey/ham, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, mixed vegetables, chilled pear slices, roll, milk
West Feliciana
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit mix, juice, milk
Wednesday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Whole grain grits, sausage patty, apple half, juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nachos, lettuce/tomato/cheese cup, seasoned corn, salsa cup, mixed fruit, whole-wheat sugar cookie, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Pizza, dark green salad with low-fat dressing, seasoned corn, chilled grapes, cookie, milk
Sept. 27
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Banana muffin, yogurt, pears, juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast with gravy, brown rice, steamed broccoli, seasoned carrots, mandarin orange sections, whole-wheat roll, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Salisbury steak, steamed rice with gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, seasoned turnip greens, chilled pears, cornbread, milk