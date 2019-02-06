Lady Saints shock Parkview in soccer playoffs
The Division III State Championship soccer playoff brackets came out Jan. 29, and the Lady Saints found themselves as the No. 24 seed with a road game two days later at the 12-seeded Parkview Eagles. The Lady Saints came in with a record of 7-11-1 against the 13-8-2 Lady Eagles and pulled off the 2-1 upset with goals in both halves. Senior Lily Ray was named the Maxpreps Semper Fidelis player of the game. The Lady Saints will take to the road for the second round to face five seed St. Louis (16-6-1) who is riding a six-game winning streak coming into the playoffs and had a first round bye.
Lady Saint rally falls Short to Glen Oaks
Coach Tim Washington’s Lady Saints basketball team came into their Feb. 1 home district matchup with Glen Oaks with a 20-10 record and power ranking of 21 with a little less than one week left in the regular season. Glen Oaks came into the contest sporting an 18-12 record and 11 power ranking.
The Lady Panthers dealt a major blow to a young Lady Saints team at the Brusly tournament earlier this season when they defeated the Lady Saints by a score of 64-42. If the Lady Panthers expected to beat the Lady Saints by 22 at home on this night, they were sadly mistaken.
The Lady Saint started the scoring with a long 3-pointer from Shamira Jarrells. The Lady Panthers responded the next time down the court with a 3-pointer of their own. Glen Oaks would extend the lead to 7 in the quarter before a strong inside bucket by Tyreona Jarrells cut the lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, the Lady Panthers came out with a press, which Shamira Jarrells broke on the first possession with a drive from midcourt through the lane for a layup. Glen Oaks would fight back and extend their lead to 13 points in the second quarter with strong inside and bench play. Shamira Jarrells left early in the second quarter with a leg injury. In her absence, Indya Ford raised her offensive game with drives to the basket that ended in layups, timely assists to Tyreona Jarrels on inside drives, and a 3-point shot from the top of the key. The Lady Saints went into the half down by 8.
The second half would see Shamira Jarrells back in the lineup and the Lady Panthers continue their relentless press with frequent substitutions to keep the Lady Panthers fresh as they extended the lead to over 10 at multiple points in the third and fourth quarters. The Lady Saints fought back after every run. Toward the end of the third period, a layup by Ford, 3-pointer by Shamira Jarrells, and two clutch free throws by Tyreona Jarrells cut the Lady Panthers' lead to 4 going into the fourth, and the home crowd exploded.
The fourth period would see the Lady Saints come out on defense in a tight man to man set. A drive by Shamira Jarrells cut the lead to 36-38 before the Lady Panthers went on yet another run to extend the lead to over 10 again in the middle of the fourth. Two consecutive layups by Shamira Jarrells and a 3-pointer by Tyreona Jarrells narrowed the lead to six, but the Lady Panthers were too much in the end winning 48-40.
The Lady Saints top scorers were Shamira Jarrells (17 points) and Tyreona Jarrells (15 points) and Indya Ford (9) before picking up her fifth foul in the early stages of the fourth quarter.