The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 10-29:
Nov. 10
Fruge, Trevor C.: 30, 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, stalking.
Paletta, Amy M.: 31, 8817 25th St., Metairie, possession of marijuana.
Nov. 11
Boygents, Mario N.: 37, 24 Fredrick Road, Natchez, Mississippi, fugitive – Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Jones Jr., Cameron J.: 18, 2458 Ashland Place, Gretna, speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stcyr, Ikeshia S.: 27, 1170 N. 35th St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a state penal institution.
Nov. 12
Henry Jr., Richard R.: 31, 8157 Allen D. Drive, Denham Springs, probation violator.
Williams, Ebony S.: 37, 8654 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.
Nov. 15
Patterson, Lamario D.: 30, 48137 Brownsville Road, Natalbany, simple escape, simple burglary, theft, attempted theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Nov. 16
Landrum, Tracey D.: 43, 7683 Legion Road, Ventress, no registration of vehicle, all drivers must secure license.
Shepard, Alaina R.: 24, 9026 Jones Vaughn Creek, St. Francisville, speeding, driving under suspension.
Washington, Jennifer A.: 20, 10775 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville, no driver's license, switched plates.
Nov. 18
Carrier, Edward P.: 33, 10829 Clearview Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Garraway, Matthew D.: 21, 593 Oak St., St. Francisville, reckless operation, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.
Nov. 19
Partin, William P.: 36, 26715 Pineridge Drive, Walker, probation violator.
Smith Jr., Ardis F.: 35, 5778 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse.
Talley, Mitchell L.: 26, 7421 Carah St., St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Nov. 22
Penn Jr., Marcus P., 35, felony theft, aggravated assault, child desertion.
Raby, Chalyn O.: 24, 9857 Street D., St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 23
Jackson, Jerry L.: 54, 10428 Bains Road, St. Francisville, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Nov. 24
Whitley, Rashaundlyn D.: 26, 129 Field Drive, Wisner, speeding, driving under suspension.
Nov. 25
Jenkins, Claborne L.: 57, 1137 Natchez St., Woodville, driving left of center, no driver's license, no proof of insurance, bench warrant – possession of methamphetamine.
LeBlanc, Kierra S.: 20, 607 Schlessinger St., Abbeville, possession with intent to distribute crystal meth.
Sharp, Brian M.: 35, 9857 Street D, St. Francisville, possession of methamphetamine, bench warrant – disturbing the peace.
Nov. 27
Evans, Michael P.: 43, 1553 Calli St., Jackson, driving while intoxicated.
Jackson, Desmon D.: 27, 4710 St. Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge, simple possession of marijuana, headlights (2 required), illegal carrying of a weapon.
Nov. 28
Brumfield, Kayla B.: 26, 8055 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, driving on right side of road, driving under suspension.
Floyd, Montrell G.: 35, 10374 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Nov. 29
Ebbs, Edward D.: 41, 8582 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a firearm, flight from an officer, driving under suspension.
Winfrey, Callista C.: 38, 37187 Audubon Park, Geismar, unlawful fake ID, remaining on premises.