The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Feb. 21 to March 18:
Feb. 21
Fisher, Chester: 62, 1641 Ash Road, Centreville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Crawford II, William: 45, 8198 Susie Circle E., Denham Springs, bench warrant.
Smith, Anthony: 46, 474 Vines Hollow, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Feb. 22
Armstrong, Sonya: 48, 4419 Richmond Drive, Ethel, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, contraband, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
Robinson, Johnny: 56, 5935 Mack Lane, Ethel, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of road, possession of alcoholic beverage.
Seymore, Jason: 42, 14549 Beaver Creek, Norwood, simple battery.
Feb. 23
Bordelon, Kobe: 19, 14896 Firebend Road, Clinton, theft.
Lea, Justin: 21, 3225 River Road, Bridge City, theft, simple criminal damage to property, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drug.
McQuirter, Samantha: 19, 14896 Firebend Road, Clinton, theft, simple assault, improper telephone communication, criminal trespass, bench warrant, simple battery
Feb. 24
Bailey, Rosanquettia: 25, 6902 Robert Bailey St., St. Francisville, bench warrant.
March 1
Simmons, Eddie: 38, 10973 Kennedy St., Clinton, theft, criminal trespass.
Guidry, Nicholas: 28, 275 Dentation Drive, Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
March 2
Sahr, David: 26, 2836 Cottage St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Dunn Jr., Peter: 45, 11685 Rist Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
March 4
Wilson, Jamie: 28, 4207 Clarence Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Ruth, Kevin: 22, 8271 Skysail Ave., Baton Rouge, aggravated battery, possession of Schedule II drugs, fugitive.
March 5
Campbell, Casey: 48, 609 Marion, Gloster, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, open container, driving on right side of the road.
Matthews, James: 83, 12115 Gross Road, Clinton, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, careless operation.
Selders, Joseph: 39, 14599 Hatcher Road, Clinton, stalking.
Causey, Chattley: 44, 24571 Plank Road, Slaughter, probation warrant, bench warrant.
March 6
Noto, Michael: 30, 6215 Riverside, Metarie, failure to appear in court.
March 7
Harris, Roynail: 53, 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson, bench warrant.
Iverson, Josey: 25, address unavailable, bomb manufacture, criminal mischief.
March 8
Seymore, Joseph: 29, 1554 Lovett Drive, Central, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant.
Fooshee, Austin: 23, 9953 Battle Road, Ethel, possession of Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts, safety belt use.
Myers, Kenneth: 49, 6745 Dobrowski Drive, Ethel, fugitive.
March 9
McCalip, Jared: 34, 8152 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, bench warrant.
Jefferson, Dennis: 34, La. 955 E., Clinton, simple assault.
March 11
Walker, Stephen: 45, 8113 W. Lakeshore Drive, Clinton, theft, criminal trespass, intimidating of a witness.
March 12
Miller, Cheerless: 60, 10601 Kennedy St., Clinton, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Penton, Brandon: 21, 13 William Stockstill Road, Picayune, Mississippi, speeding, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Loubiere, Josiah: 21, 20873 Plank Road, Zachary, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
March 13
Brown, Casey: 35, 9115 Rathmore Ave., Baker, failure to appear.
March 15
Bateman, Corey: 28, 4024 Robert St., Zachary, probation technical violation.
Matthews, Milton: 33, 6725 Elm St., Wilson, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs, stop signs and yield signs.
Severio, Ruth: 37, 28444 Red Oak Road, Livingston, bench warrant.
March 16
Moultiere, Roderick: 34, 2020 Lawrence St., Biloxi, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, illuminating devices required, no proof of Insurance.
Strange Jr., James: 18, 606 E. Darrow Road, Tallulah, illegal possession of stolen firearms, speeding, obstruction of justice.
Barnes, Brandy: 36, address unavailable, fugitive.
Barnett, Stanley: 24, 102 Sidney St., Tallulah, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Brooks, Edward: 30, 310 Jones Road, Pineville, second-degree murder, fugitive.
Havard, Mitchell:37, 7068 La. 19, Ethel, domestic abuse battery.
March 18
White, Rod: 19, 10458 Grant St., Clinton, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
McKinley, Deanjae: 18, 4324 Richmond Drive, Ethel, domestic abuse battery.