When East Feliciana Parish Prison officials announced inmate Major Tarleton’s name at a graduation ceremony Wednesday, his mom jumped up from her foldout seat set out on the prison’s lawn.
“Hallelujah, Jesus, that’s my son,” she shouted over the applause, with a beaming smile that had everyone surrounding her follow suit.
Theresa Tarleton had driven from Alexandria that morning for the ceremony because she knows how far her son has come to be standing in a cap and gown, with a high school equivalency in his hands.
Major Tarleton walked the makeshift stage, one of nine inmates in the prison’s inaugural GED graduating class.
Using Title I education funds, parish officials and the Louisiana Department of Corrections worked to initiate the program in May. The inmates who applied — some parish, some state inmates — had to write Warden Kenny Sanders a letter expressing why they wanted a chance at the program, and from there they committed to daily classes.
Sheriff Jeff Travis said only 50 percent of inmates statewide have beyond a seventh-grade education, a statistic he said he wanted to change to put ex-convicts on a level playing field when trying to integrate back into society.
“We know it’s not going to work for everyone, but if one person is able to change by taking advantage of these opportunities, how many lives does this really affect? It’s worth it,” Travis said.
The graduates lined up out of sight from the crowd Wednesday, shuffling their feet as they adjusted their shiny black gowns. Neck tattoos rose up from their collars and metal grills would shine in the sunlight as they smiled. They were shy as they asked which side of the cap the tassel goes on.
Several of the men have been released but came back for the ceremony, others have only a few months left to serve, and more still have longer sentences. Travis said all inmates in the program, though, are ones with the right circumstances for a second chance when they get out.
“We don’t know what they’re going to do with it, but they’re putting themselves in a better position by trying,” Travis said.
Major Tarleton has been in prison more than five years; he has 81 days left until release. He was in for racketeering, what he called “putting himself in a bad situation.”
His indictment document, out of Alexandria, says he was part of a gang called the Triple M “murder team” that would carry out violent acts in exchange for money. The family didn’t go into detail about the charges Wednesday, but his mom cried as he talked about leaving school in senior year.
“I just dropped out. I made one bad decision after the other; being hard-headed, young and full of energy, I didn’t want to listen to anybody,” he said.
The 30-year-old graduate was flanked by younger siblings, nieces and nephews, whom he half-jokingly told they better not end up like him.
Tarleton was the only graduate Wednesday to be awarded a scholarship that will be paid directly to a college or technical school upon his release so he can continue his studies.
The group’s teacher, Brandin Walker, gushed about all her students during the ceremony, holding back tears that broke through when one of the participants came out with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for giving them a chance.
The graduates sat with family and friends at wooden picnic tables lining the visitation yard, the tops dotted with flowers and “Class of 2019” signs. A “congratulations” cake awaited them inside, adorned with rolled up diploma replicas at each corner.
“I just thank the Lord it’s almost over,” Theresa Tarleton said, through tears. “I told him, Major, I said get all the education you can and keep God with you and that’s what he did.”