Zachary resident Willie “Cowboy” Perkins touched many lives as an Entergy lineman for 44 years, a trail rider and transporter of horses. Both communities assembled in Ethel to escort their friend and coworker to his final call and last trail ride.
Scores of cowboys on horseback formed a procession through the East Feliciana path to a wooded intersection where two Entergy bucket trucks raised a cross and massive American flag. Dozens of linemen took off their hats to pay homage and respects as the procession made its way to the veteran cowboy lineman’s last call at Greenbriar Cemetery.