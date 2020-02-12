Feliciana Dental announces college scholarship program
Feliciana Dental announces the first Feliciana Dental Allied Health Scholarship. The merit-based scholarship is available to students in East and West Feliciana parishes and Wilkinson County. The $2,500 scholarship is designed to recognize a student who is interested in the allied health field, has demonstrated academic success and significant accomplishments in community service. The application is open to those who plan to attend technical, community college or university.
One $2,500 merit-based scholarship will be awarded based on the student’s academic achievements, essay and interview. The application process opens March 1 and concludes April 15. Applications are available in the school counselor’s office or by request at felicianadental@gmail.com.
“We are excited about this scholarship which aligns with our mission statement of making a positive difference in the lives of the people in our community,” said Jacob R. Diebold, DDS, owner of Feliciana Dental. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to assist a student with tuition. The community has blessed me and what better way to pay it forward than by investing in the lives of our local students.”
Alzheimer’s Services program set for Jackson
Alzheimer’s Services is holding a Lunch-N-Learn: Outreach in Jackson on Wednesday. "Activities for Alzheimer’s" will be presented by Alexis Sevario and Sara Caballero, interns with the LSU School of Social Work, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Veterans Home, 4739 La. 10, Jackson. Reservations are required. Contact Ellen at programs@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494 to make a reservation.
Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announces banquet
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual banquet Thursday, Feb. 13 at Hemingbough. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
Lane plans farmers market
Lane Regional Medical Center will hold a farmers market Tuesday. The Lane Farmers Market will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria, 6300 Main Street, Zachary. Fresh produce will be provided by Capitol City Produce, including bananas, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, pineapples, blood oranges, pink pearl apples, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Waste tires no longer accepted in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury announced it will no longer accept waste tires for disposal because of Department of Environmental Quality regulations. Waste tires can be taken to Waste Tire Disposal, 7122 Nolan Road, Port Allen. The phone number is (225) 344-8298.
Garden info seminars planned
The Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the Baton Rouge Community College Jackson Campus, 33337 La. 10, Jackson. Two sessions are scheduled, both running from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 is "Native Plant Know-How" by Betty Miley and "Camellias" by Joe Holmes. March 5 is "Homeowner Pond Weeds" be Dearl Sanders and "Lawn Weeds" by Jessie Hoover.
Little League registration open
Registration is open through Feb. 28 for limited spots in the East Feliciana Little League. The fee is $100 per child by Feb. 28 and increases to $125 after that. Visit efll.website.sportssignup.com to sign up.