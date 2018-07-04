Youths may apply for lottery deer and waterfowl hunts on Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Wildlife Management Areas for the 2018-19 season.
Youth lottery deer hunts will be held on Buckhorn, Dewey W. Wills, Floy Ward McElroy, Richard K. Yancey and Sherburne WMAs. Youth lottery waterfowl hunts will be held on Bayou Pierre and Sherburne WMAs.
Hunts are restricted to ages 10 to 17, and hunters will be chosen via random computer drawing. Hunters younger than 10 may apply if they reach age 10 on or before the date of the hunt for which they apply.
Application deadlines are Aug. 31 for deer and Sept. 28 for waterfowl. Every application includes a $5 administrative fee.
To apply, contact a local LDWF field office or visit wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts. Applications may be delivered in person to the LDWF headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Room 442, Baton Rouge or mailed to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000.
For more information, call Steve Smith at (225) 765-2359 or email ssmith@wlf.la.gov.