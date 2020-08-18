CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury changed two polling locations Monday at the request of Clerk of Court David Dart, who said he is attempting to have all parish voting precinct buildings comply with guidelines for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
The changes will be effective for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Dart said the cinder-block buildings used for voting on Plank Road south of Clinton and on Liberty Road (La. 67) north of Clinton are not adequate to meet the guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state, which will involve spacing voters apart and other precautions.
The jury agreed with his request to move the Liberty Road North voting location to the Woodland Fire Department’s station and the Plank Road South location to the Olive Branch fire station.
The Olive Branch station has only one room, where the fire trucks are parked, but Dart said he believes the station will be sufficient to hold the Nov. 3 election at the site.
A long-term solution would be for the jury to assist the Olive Branch firefighters by building an extension to the station which the department also could use for a meeting room, Dart said.
Dart said he also is looking at moving the voting location in Wilson but is not yet ready to make a recommendation.
Juror Richard Oliveaux urged the jury to enlarge the restrooms at the cinder-block voting structure on La. 68 at Lindsay before the Nov. 3 election.
Oliveaux said the money the jury spends to rent portable toilets for the site on election days could be used to enlarge the restrooms.
On another matter, the jury set a 5 p.m. Sept. 21 public hearing on a request by Verizon Wireless for a cell tower permit and height variance.
A representative of the company said it wants to install a 271-foot, self-supported tower at 12359 Hurst Lane. The jury’s ordinance sets the height limit at 200 feet, but gives the jury the option to granting a variance on the height.