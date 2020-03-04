CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to appoint a local accountant as its interim treasurer, following an unfavorable ethics opinion regarding its earlier choice for the job.
Jury President Louis Kent recommended naming Lisa Shaffer to serve in the position while the jury advertises for applicants for a permanent successor to Sonya Crowe, who was appointed in January.
Crowe had served as parish manager and treasurer since 2017 but announced plans late last year to go to work for Landmark Bank in Clinton, which handles jury accounts. She asked to continue serving as the jury's treasurer at a part-time salary of $30,000.
The state Board of Ethics ruled last month, however, that Crowe would be in violation of a state ethics law if she accepted a salary from the bank while serving as the jury's treasurer.
Shaffer has an accounting service and tax return preparation business in Clinton.
On another matter, the jury agreed to get prices for an independent appraisal of a former agricultural cooperative building on Jackson Street, the old La. 10 route through town. Some jurors who have inspected the building and property say it would be ideal for use by the jury's road maintenance crew.
The property abuts the current maintenance yard, which Parish Manager Jody Moreau last week said resembles "a junkyard" that is too small for efficient operations.
Moreau said during a Finance Committee meeting that workers must shuffle equipment around in the mornings to get the day's needed machinery on the road.
That discussion revealed that the jury budgeted $100,000 this year for a new office building at the yard, which jurors said could be put toward the purchase price once an appraisal is obtained.
Committee Chairman Chris Hall warned, however, that buying the 6-acre site and building could scuttle plans to mount a road overlay project in the near future.
Regarding the absence of a treasurer, Hall said one of the problems the jury faces in deciding on a purchase is "we have no earthly idea of how much money we have."
The jury also heard from several Jackson residents who questioned the jury's Feb. 17 decision to rescind the town of Jackson's lease of a 38-acre park on La. 68 and enter into a lease with the Slaughter Community Charter School.
The charter school had a sublease with the town to use the softball and baseball fields for the school's games, but Principal Clint Ebey said last month the town had broken the lease by cutting off water and electricity at the park.
Hall told the Jackson delegation that school officials found feces and hypodermic needles in a restroom, which he said contributed to the jury's decision to revisit the lease.
"The school needed a place to play," he said, adding the school was willing to put up money to improve the facilities.
"Right now, they're the only ones using the fields," Juror Keith Mills said.
Jackson mayoral candidates Pappy Robillard and Linda Karem wanted assurances that the park will remain open to the general public, which jurors said will be the case.
Karem noted that the land actually belongs to the state Department of Health and Hospitals, which leased it to the parish.
Jackson board of trustees member Rafe Stewart presented drawings of improvements the town had hoped to build with state grants. He said one grant fell through during the transition between state representatives in the area, and Mayor Charles Coleman refused to apply for another.
Stewart said state Rep. Roy Adams, who took office last year, is working to get legislative approval for a capital outlay request.
"The wants of the many are outweighed by the needs of a few," Stewart said of the recent development, adding that supporters of the plan hoped to build four baseball fields to be used in traveling ball leagues.
Hall countered that if such a league put up money for improvements, they would not be open to the general public.