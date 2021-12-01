The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided one-on-one help at Pat’s Home Center of Clinton on Nov. 15 for residents who are doing work on their homes to repair Hurricane Ida damage.
Staff members gave advice to people on the best ways to repair, retrofit and rebuild stronger and safer before the next disaster.
The FEMA representatives were supposed to be in Clinton for a week, but instead moved and were spending Wednesday through Saturday in Kentwood.
Armed with a variety of pamphlets, FEMA specialists covered such improvements as protecting windows and entry doors from wind-borne debris, safeguarding garage doors from wind pressure and what types of materials to make homes withstand direct contact with floodwater.
For information, residents can visit fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit. Residents also can speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist by calling (833) 336-2487.