Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., in Clinton.
Wednesday, April 20
Devotional talk: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 21
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, April 22
Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 25
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tai chi exercise class: noon
Tuesday, April 26
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Annual picnic
The East Feliciana Council on Aging Annual Picnic will be held May 6 at 9410 Plank Road, Clinton – formerly The Learning Center. Live music, bingo, door prizes and fried fish will be available. This is for all East Feliciana seniors 60 and older. Attendees must pre-register for this event, so call (225) 683-9862 to reserve a meal.
Transportation
The East Feliciana Public Transit/Council on Aging will begin free transportation for East Feliciana residents 60 years or older beginning May 1 until all CARES funding is gone. Each trip includes 2 stops. This does not include Medicaid clients. 24-hour notice is required for appointments. Call (225) 683-9862 or (225) 683-9808 to schedule a ride.