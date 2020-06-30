July 4 fireworks planned
St. Francisville will host a fireworks display at dusk July 4 at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Music and refreshments will be on hand. Attendees are encouraged to social distance and watch from the tailgate and to wear masks.
Market day on July 4th
Celebrate Independence Day at the Clinton Market, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4, on Main Street at the Court House Square. Vendors will be selling assorted wares including jams and jellies, jewelry, yard eggs and yard furniture, produce, purses, beeswax and bunnies.
Early voting underway
Early voting runs until Saturday, July 4, to accommodate changes forced by coronavirus. Stop by 11048 Bank St., Clinton, in East Feliciana Parish; and 5932 Commerce St., Governmental Complex, St. Francisville, in West Feliciana between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Both parishes will vote on:
- Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
East Feliciana will vote on:
- Jackson mayor
- Slaughter mayor
- Norwood mayor
- Slaughter chief of police
- Jackson marshal
- Norwood aldermen
- Jackson board of trustees
- Aldermen for Slaughter were elected unopposed.
West Feliciana had one local race, justice of the peace, and James H. "Jim" Groody Jr. was elected unopposed.
Kids fitness camp
A Basic Fitness Camp will be held at West Feliciana Sports Park on July 6-10 and July 13-17. Later sessions will be held in Baton Rouge. Visit freshandfitfjr.com/camp for information, including times, which vary by age group. Visit getmeregistered.com/BasicFitnessCamps to register.
Library still working
Visit audubonregional.net/ to see how the library is handling coronavirus. The Clinton location will be closed for 14 days because of a possible exposure, but Jackson and Greensburg are open. While online, check out the summer reading program. Adults and children can earn points for prizes at area businesses.
Take a hike, just down the way
Visit travelawaits.com/2548729/best-hikes-in-louisiana/?pv=related_list for a list of 10 beautiful hikes in Louisiana. You don’t have to travel far. Coming in at No. 3 is Trail C, Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area, St. Francisville. It includes some hills, making it a little different from other Louisiana sites.
Congratulations! It's a football
The West Feliciana High football team is holding a fundraiser in the form of a registry. It works much like a wedding registry; You purchase items on a list and they are shipped directly to the school. Deadline is Thursday, July 2. To place an order, contact Kevin Talbot at BSN Sports at (225) 937.0431.
Support West Feliciana High sports
Visit West Fel Royal Blue Club on Facebook to join the West Feliciana booster program as a family or corporate sponsor. Membership includes admission for two at games, a parking pass and a gift.
4-H offering activities for all teens
East Feliciana Parish 4-H is offering a Professional Development Series in July.
The Mental Health session at 1:30 p.m. July 4 will look at stress management; work, life and school balance; and emotional intelligence. Career Readiness, at 1:30 p.m., July 14, will look at interview skills, résumé building, and post high school paths. Money Management, at 2:30 p.m. July 21, will look at budgeting, credit scores and investments. Marketing Yourself, at 1:20 p.m. July 28 considers personal branding, maximizing opportunities and social media etiquette.
This event is open to all Louisiana youth, especially high school aged youth, but younger individuals are welcome. For information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2XTHiiM. The viewer must register at least 24 hours in advance for each session to receive the links.
What's happening?
Is your family, club or church doing something — in person or online? Please let us know.
Tell us what's up and send photos to extra@theadvocate.com by noon the Friday before publication on Wednesday the next week.