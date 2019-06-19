New Dairy Margin Coverage signup open
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced signup began June 17 for the new Dairy Margin Coverage program, the cornerstone program of the dairy safety net that helps dairy producers manage the volatility of milk and feed prices, operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
This new program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
The program provides coverage retroactive to Jan. 1. At signup, dairy producers can choose between $4 to $9.50 coverage levels. All dairy operations in the United States are eligible.
DMC offers catastrophic coverage to the producer for an annual $100 administrative fee. Producers can opt for greater coverage levels for a premium in addition to the administrative fee. Operations owned by limited resource, beginning, socially disadvantaged or veteran farmers and ranchers may be eligible for a waiver on administrative fees. Producers have the choice to lock in coverage levels until 2023 and receive a 25-percent discount on their DMC premiums.
For information, visit farmers.gov DMC webpage or contact your local USDA service center. To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.
Lip Sync Battle coming up
Weather postponed the Lip Sync Battle, so it is reset for Saturday. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. at West Feliciana Sports Park. Cost is $2 per person, benefiting the Royal Blue Club. Concessions will include adult beverages. Call (225) 784-8447 to enter the competition.
Rummage sale
A rummage sale to benefit the LSU Agricultural Center's 4-H Office in West Feliciana, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, is planned for July 18-20. Proceeds will help purchase an outside shed to hold equipment and items for 4-H and the school gardens.
Tickets available
Tickets are on sale for area events including:
July 27: Wags & Whiskers Gala
Sept. 21: West Feliciana Education Foundation's dodge ball fundraiser
Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27: Angola Rodeo
Oct. 18-19: Southern Garden Symposium