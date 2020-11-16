CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury took the first step Monday in allowing solar arrays that generate electricity on a commercial scale to be built on property zoned for agricultural pursuits.
Scott Yarborough, a representative of a group looking at building a solar power operation east of Clinton, declined to discuss specific plans but told jurors and the audience the principals in the proposed plant wanted to be sure that they could operate in an A-2 agricultural zone before making a large investment.
Jurors had before them proposed changes to the parish’s land use ordinance, but District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla advised them to first refer it to the Planning and Zoning Commission for its review.
The changes include adding “solar farm” to the definitions in the existing ordinance and adds solar farm to the A-2 zoning classification’s permitted uses.
In addition to traditional agricultural operations, A-2 allows a single-family residence or mobile home. Other permitted uses include sand and gravel mining, oil and gas wells and recreational camps.
In other action, the jury reappointed Debbie Odom to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Faye Talbot to the Audubon Regional Library’s board of commissioners. Jurors also named Tony Rouchon to the board that governs Water District 7 in the parish.