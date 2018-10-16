The Clinton police chief has quit his post after being accused of improperly entering a lease for four Chevrolet Tahoes, but the mayor, who also was arrested, remained on the job Tuesday.

Clinton Mayor Lori Anne Bell and former Police Chief Fred Dunn were arrested Friday on abuse of office and illegal contract allegations after an investigation into how the town came to lease four police vehicles under a contract that has led to a significant debt, according to court filings.

Bell and Dunn turned themselves in Friday after their arrest warrants were filed by the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office. They had been released by Friday afternoon after posting their matching $20,000 bails, according to parish jail records.

Dunn has since resigned, Clinton Assistant Police Chief Ned Davis said Tuesday.

“We’re carrying on day-to-day operations, we haven’t left off one bit," Davis said, now the acting interim chief. "We’re just trying to keep our heads up and serve our town."

Bell remains in her position. Davis said Bell had been in and out of the office on Monday and had not resigned.

Dunn and Bell were arrested on three violations of state law: approval of applications, leased movables by false representation, and malfeasance in office, their arrest warrants say.

Bell and Dunn signed a multi-year contract in June 2016 for the lease of four Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles, obligating the town to pay more than $200,000. Bell signed as the lessee on behalf of the town and Dunn signed as the counsel for the lease, the warrants say.

Their warrants allege that the two officials should not have signed the lease without a resolution from the Clinton Board of Aldermen or a correspondence between the town and the State bond Commission authorizing the lease agreement. Dunn is also not an attorney, earlier court filings note.

Bell was "incurring debt on behalf of the town in violation of (state law)," the warrant says.

The arrest warrants come amid mounting fiscal challenges for the small town, including its inability to pay for the leased police vehicles, which have since been taken away.

Neither Bell nor Dunn could be reached for comment.

Other court documents show that investigators are also looking into Dunn's oversight of his department's narcotics fund and how he is spending that money.

East Feliciana Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares would not say whether further arrests are expected with Dunn or Bell, but said investigators continue to investigate other allegations.

Davis, the acting police chief, said the police department continues to work with Sheriff's Office investigators, but would not comment on the pending investigation. He said the chief's arrest and resignation have not affected their service.

"Everything is still running smooth," Davis said. "We just can’t give up, the town don’t deserve that. We owe the town and citizens a duty and that’s what we’re going to do.”